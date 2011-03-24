Hooligans Continues to Draw a Crowd

The longtime East Side fixture Hooligans (2017 E. North Ave.) opened in the 1930s. Over the years it has evolved from a place where you could purchase to-go bottles of Thunderbird to the upscale establishment it is today, appealing to martini drinkers as well as those looking for the many import and American craft beers on tap. It's not all about the drinks, though. Some people visit strictly for the food. The kitchen may be small, but the menu offers many options. In addition to a decent selection of burgers, you will find chicken breast sandwiches with nearly every topping available. Friday has a fish fry offering cod, lake perch and walleye, and catfish sandwiches are available every day. You may eat at the bar or in the upstairs dining area. Summer offers outdoor seating. Hooligans may be the old-timer in the area, but it's still spry and young at heart.