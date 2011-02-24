Huan Xi’s Delightful, Additional Chinese Menu

When Huan Xi (2428 N. Murray Ave.) opened last autumn, its printed menu looked like that of any other Chinese carryout restaurant. The true joys were found when ordering off of the menu, as Huan Xi offers some of the best Chinese fare in the area. An additional menu was added recently, focusing on regional Chinese fare with items like lamb with cumin powder, salt and pepper squid, stir-fried Shanghai bok choy and ma po tofu. This is a delightful menu that will require several visits to appreciate. And all items are available for carryout.