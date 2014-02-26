Since 1972 the Sanghavi family’s Indian Groceries & Spices has been a “go to” store for any and all exotic spices and ingredients inspired cooks need to create traditional Indian dishes. About seven months ago the business moved across the street from its long-time location on North Avenue in Wauwatosa. The new, sprawling, 11,000-square-foot store (10701 W. North Ave.) is a pleasant change from the close quarters of the previous location. Shoppers may be surprised at the unconventional entrance, as the way in is up a parking ramp and at the back of a small office building. Upon entering, it’s a half flight of stairs up or brief elevator ride to the biggest Indian food market in the state.

What began as a small shop aimed at providing Indian staples to transplanted Indian nationals has grown into a thriving brick-and-mortar and online store, 800-plus product line (Nirav brand name), as well as a wholesale business selling to retailers around the country and in Canada.

This new store location has four times more space than the previous Indian Groceries & Spices store. More space means even more wonderful Indian foods and products than they’ve ever stocked before.

A small section of fresh veggies, herbs and fruits used in Indian cooking is right near the entrance, along with a nice selection of inexpensive prepared fresh foods like samosas and Indian-inspired sandwiches. Looking for rice? They’ve got it—more than 15 different kinds of basmati rice alone. If you are used to buying a tiny bag that gets used up after one or two meals (and paying an arm and a leg for it), you’ll be pleased by the fair prices and large quantities available. Need spices used in Indian cooking? No problem—they’ve got them all, and so many varieties you will be looking for the advice of the knowledgeable staff to differentiate between the multitude of choices.

An excellent selection of Indian baked goods (try the garlic naan), frozen foods and ice cream, bagged snacks, Bollywood movies, henna for temporary tattoos, incense and specialized cookware, are among the many treasures shoppers will find at the new and improved Indian Groceries & Spices.

Call 414-771-3535 for more information or visit ishopindian.com to shop online.