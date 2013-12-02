Kehr’s Candies Carry on a Sweet Tradition

With its worn wooden floors, vintage signage and exceptional customer service, Kehr’s Kandy Kitchen (3533 West Lisbon Ave.) evokes an assured, old-fashioned charm. Located on the corner of 36th Street and Lisbon Avenue, Kehr’s factory location features tempting displays of hand-dipped, chocolate-covered peanut patties, peanut butter bars, Oreos, Rice Krispie treats, salted caramels and toffee, in addition to prepackaged milk, dark and white chocolate Santas, pecan turtles, cherry cordials, nut clusters and smooth Russian mint meltaways that effectively put Junior Mints to shame.

Boxes of Kehr’s assorted meltaways (cherry, Irish cream, tangerine, pecan and rum), assorted cream centers (lemon, maple nut, cherry, pineapple and chocolate), and the almighty variety pack (including toffees, caramels, meltaways, cherries and creams) can be shipped across the country in one or two pound boxes, or purchased locally in larger amounts at Kehr’s factory location, which will remain open through Dec. 24, or the Milwaukee Public Market location (400 N. Water St.), which is open year-round.

To learn more about more about Kehr’s seasonal hours, sweet offerings and shipping procedures visit martinka.0catch.com/kehrs/ or call 414-344-4305.