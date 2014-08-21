Kosher Corner

The Rubenstein Family Kosher Oasis (1414 N. Prospect Ave.), located off the lobby of the Jewish Home and Care Center, caters to residents and visitors but is open to the public. While bagels and cream cheese are on hand, most of the items are contemporary American with a rabbinical imprimatur. Think a quesadilla filled with cheese and a thick layer of tuna salad or seafood rolls made with buttered hot dog buns. For those who believe cuisine made with senior citizens’ taste buds in mind is necessarily bland, the hint of heat in the Oasis’ vegetarian chili puts the lie to that impression. Though only open from late morning to early afternoon on most days, the Kosher Oasis serves a Wednesday evening fish fry of tender white filets in dark breading (made with shards of various kinds of torn bread) with French fries, a slightly creamy coleslaw and marbled rye bread. The tarter sauce is generously flecked with at least as much dill as pickle bits. Topping off a meal with one of the sweeter reasons this is a dairy restaurant—like a tall, thick milkshake or thin slice of cheesecake so creamy that topping it with anything else could be superfluous—is worth coming to the Oasis especially hungry.