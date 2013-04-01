Many Soups to Choose From

The Uncanny Soup Co. is a small chain that aspires to grow. Today there are just three locations: one in Milwaukee (626 E. Wisconsin Ave.), one in Kenosha (815 57th St.) and the newest in Cudahy (4745 S. Packard Ave.). The Cudahy location is a small place with just a few tables. Most of the soups and sandwiches are purchased for carryout. Soups to be found every day include smoked chipotle sirloin chili, baked potato, chicken vegetable and 13-spice jambalaya. Others change daily and may vary from Boston clam chowder or cream of wild mushroom to a Brazilian seafood soup. Expect at least 10 choices at every visit. (Jeff Beutner)