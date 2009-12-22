Mazos: Classic Burgers, Malts and Shakes

×

At the intersection of 27th Street and Oklahoma Avenue,most cars head to the classic drive-in Leon’s. But another veteran of roadfood is located just across the street. Mazos (3146 S. 27th St.), in business since 1934and at this location since 1948, is a cozy little diner with tables and a smallcounter. It is known for its burgers and real ice cream malts and milkshakes.In fact, the only other sandwich choices are a Reuben, grilled cheese and BLT.The burgers are bigKopp’s-size big. The lean beef is ground here daily. Thereare just two cheese choices, American and Swiss. Onions are raw or fried. Themost complicated creation is the burger supreme with bacon, cheese, lettuce,tomato and Thousand Island dressing. Many people consider this the best burgerin the area. Oh, yes, a big dollop of butter comes on each burger. This veteraneatery is still beloved by its loyal customers. But go early, since Mazoscloses by 7 p.m.

