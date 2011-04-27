Miss Saigon Gives Tosa a Taste of Vietnam

Vietnamese restaurants have been opening in the Milwaukee area at an accelerated pace of late. While many of the recent openings have occurred on South 27th Street in Milwaukee, another has just started in Wauwatosa. Miss Saigon (9201 W. Center St., Wauwatosa) is located in a quiet, largely residential neighborhood. The light, airy cafe offers about a dozen tables. The menu sticks to lighter Vietnamese fare with the usual spring rolls, banh mi (sandwiches), noodle soups, fried rice plates and noodle dishes. The very reasonable prices top out at $7.75. The soups can be as authentic as you wish, combining eye of round with flank steak and even beef tendon and tripe. Most other items are far tamer, like lemongrass chicken, black pepper beef and basil veggie tofu. This is a fine addition for Wauwatosa. No alcohol is served, but a Thai iced tea or fresh fruit smoothie makes for a good alternative.