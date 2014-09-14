For Ramen Lovers

Creative recipes for the humble noodle

by

Ramen noodles are associated with dorm life—with saving money during the week for that weekend binge. Toni Patrick admits to her college-years emersion in ramen, but coming from a family of cookbook authors, she felt motivated to explore what can be done with the humble noodle. The result recipe collection, I Love Ramen , defines versatility on a budget with ramen chicken noodle soup; a salad with ramen and three kinds of sprouts drizzled with soy and chili sauce; casseroles; and for kitchen kamikazes, “Beef Ramenoff.”