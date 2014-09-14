For Ramen Lovers

Ramen noodles are associated with dorm life—with saving money during the week for that weekend binge. Toni Patrick admits to her college-years emersion in ramen, but coming from a family of cookbook authors, she felt motivated to explore what can be done with the humble noodle. The result recipe collection, I Love Ramen , defines versatility on a budget with ramen chicken noodle soup; a salad with ramen and three kinds of sprouts drizzled with soy and chili sauce; casseroles; and for kitchen kamikazes, “Beef Ramenoff.”