Since launching ROLL MKE less than a year ago, owner Chad Rittgers and his two-person crew have worked to establish the novice food truck as one of Milwaukee’s newest and most attractive street vendors. Featuring an eclectic assortment of handcrafted sandwiches like braised beef brisket grilled cheese, chicken tingas, banh mi pork belly sliders and bacon jam cheeseburgers, ROLL MKE’s menu is apt to change as time rolls on, but for now, the truck will continue to prepare seven daily sandwich options from its repertoire of approximately 30 sandwiches. Well-prepared and reasonably priced, ROLL MKE sandwiches all sell for $8 and include homemade fries and a cold beverage. ROLL MKE, which can often be spotted parked outside the courthouse on Thursdays and the U.S. Bank building on Mondays and Wednesdays, will remain a Downtown presence into November, according to Rittgers, who looks forward to spending the winter months pursuing catering opportunities and plans to reopen the truck in April. To learn more about ROLL MKE’s menu and mission visit rollmke.com, or contact Chad Rittgers directly at chad@rollmke.com.