Samurai Salad Warrior

Vegan activist Terry Hope Romero is tired of salads she describes as “morose piles of leaves.” Like her, most of us have gotten past iceberg lettuce (except for trendy restaurants peddling over-priced “wedge salads”), but few of us have discovered as many ways as Romero of transforming salads from side dish to entrée. The title of her new book says it all: Salad Samurai: 100 Cutting-Edge, Ultra-Hearty, Easy-to-Make Salads You Don’t Have to be Vegan to Love includes recipes and exhortations for transforming a dowdy mound of lettuce into “one-bowl wonders.”