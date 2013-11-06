Saukville’s Firehouse Restaurant

If you’re looking for an all-American eatery, the Firehouse Restaurant is a worthy option. Located in Saukville’s former fire station (100 S. Main St.), the interior boasts a bar area, restaurant seating and a banquet room in pleasant earth tones with maroon accents. An evergreen-hugged patio is available until the snow falls. Open Tuesday-Sunday at 7 a.m., breakfast is served all day. Distinctive alongside the usual fare of eggs, pancakes and waffles are potato cakes, deep-fried Texas French toast and a variety of crepes. For lunch or dinner, reminisce about State Fair and give the deep-fried green been, cauliflower or eggplant “Firestarters” ($5.99-$6.99) a try. Then perhaps delve into a juicy Philly cheese sandwich ($7.99), sate your desire for pasta with puffy ravioli ($9.99-$10.99) or take on the Ladder 49 pizza, loaded with sausage, pepperoni, Canadian and American bacon, and ground beef ($10.75-$19.75). Wraps, burgers, chicken sandwiches, wings and a Friday fish fry are all good choices, though the chili leaves something to be desired. Also available are affordable nightly specials, all for under $15. Come hungry!