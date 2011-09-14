Silver Spur's Tasty Texas Smokehouse

The heart of old Elm Grove has been a construction scene this summer, what with the rebuilding of Watertown Plank Road. But all of the businesses remain open, including the Silver Spur (13275 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove). The menu specializes in Texas smokehouse barbecue and offers some really good beef brisket, chicken and St. Louis ribs. The inviting dining rooms both have fireplaces, but consider the large outdoor deck as long as the weather is nice. This quiet suburban oasis features some of the best barbecue found locally, with fare that seems especially suited for warmer weather.