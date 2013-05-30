Walker's Point Food Crawl offers food-lovers the opportunity to sample specially prepared small plates at more than 14 restaurants. Stroll through this historic neighborhood and visit participating establishments, including Braise, Chez Jacques, Purple Door Ice Cream, Milwaukee Brewing Company and newcomer Indulgence Chocolatiers. The Food Crawl takes place June 1 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online, with a limited number available at the event. Prices range from $50 for 8 plates and $75 for 14 plates. Early birds who arrive between 11-11:30 a.m. will receive a free Bloody Mary ticket that must be redeemed by noon the day of. For more information, visit mkefoodcrawl.bpt.me.