150+ Beers to Try at Stein & Dine on April 13

Stein & Dine returns to the Wisconsin Expo Center at State Fair Park next weekend (Saturday, April 13).

Now in it's seventh year, Stein & Dine 2019 will feature a total of 46 breweries sampling over 150 different beers, as well as a number of wineries and distilleries. There will also be dozens of cheese artisans, sausage makers and local restaurants providing unlimited food samples.

The ultimate craft beer fest opens with a special VIP hour at 1 p.m., and the festival runs from 2-6 p.m. for general admission ticketholders.

You can get more information about the event here and tickets here.

Live Like a VIP

There are still a limited number of VIP tickets available. The VIP experience includes an extra hour of where you can mingle with the brewers and try specialty VIP hour-only beers and food items without any wait. VIP ticketholders will also receive a free Summerfest ticket and a sample of a CBD gummy from CBD Therapeutics of Wisconsin.

Stein & Dine 2019 Beer List

Here is the list of breweries and beers we have signed up. This list is subject to change.