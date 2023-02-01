A Sweet Valentine’s Experience Awaits at Kilwins

× Expand Photo: Kilwins - kilwins.com Kilwins Oreos and Grahams Kilwins Oreos and Grahams

As people seek foodie experiences that take them behind the scenes to see the creative processes, chefs and artisan food makers are turning work areas into theaters, putting on culinary shows that keep guests in awe. While passing by the windows of Kilwins Milwaukee–Bayshore (5756 N. Bayshore Dr., Q101, Glendale), you’ll likely see owners BJ Gruling and Rick Clark stirring caramel or paddling fudge at the large kettles and the marble-topped table where they craft premium chocolates and confections.

Kilwins is a Michigan-based franchise founded in 1947 by Don and Katy Kilwin. It first started as a bakery, and then they gradually added candy production. They started making ice cream in 1985.

Gruling and Clark opened the Kilwins Milwaukee–Bayshore location in 2014. They both have science healthcare backgrounds and met while working at a hospital in Saudi Arabia. Prior to opening Kilwins, Gruling, a Wisconsin native, managed oncology pharmacies. Clark, who hails from Canada, is a microbiologist. The couple wanted their own business in the food world.

“There’s science involved in making chocolate, such as and tempering the chocolate knowing how to work with it, so we’re using our science backgrounds in this work,” Gruling says.

Unique Handcrafted Items, Fair Trade Chocolate

Photo: Kilwins - kilwins.com Kilwins Snappers Kilwins Snappers

All of the 40-plus flavors of premium ice cream offered by Kilwins is made at a dairy in Petoskey, Mich. About a dozen flavors are available in the store at any given time. There are classics like chocolate mint, or seasonal flavors like peppermint. For people that are dairy-free, they’ve got a couple of sorbetto varieties.

Gruling notes there are little things that sets their ice cream apart, such as the ribbon of salted caramel and chocolate covered caramel bits within the salted caramel flavor. The waffle cones are made on-site with a special iron. Ice cream flavors can be packed in to-go quarts. A cooler is stocked with ice cream cakes.

Kilwins own Heritage chocolate includes two single-origin dark chocolates. The chocolate from Peru has a slight fruity flavor. Their Dominican Republic chocolate has an earthy flavor profile. Gruling says it is fair trade and kosher.

Chocolate shreds are used to make hot drinking chocolate, which is creamier and less sugary than hot cocoa. The shreds are available in bags for sale. The main display case features an array of truffles, cherry cordials, caramels, creams and chocolate covered candied orange peels. Tuttles, Kilwins’ trademarked name for the popular nut, chocolate and caramel treat, is their best seller, Gruling says. The Tuttles come in milk or dark chocolate, with pecans or cashews. There’s also a white chocolate macadamia Tuttle.

Customers can also choose from chocolate dipped Oreos, Twinkies or shortbread; generously sized peanut butter cups; and chocolate-dipped crispy rice treats and marshmallows that are made by Kilwins. They have a softer, creamier mouth feel than store-bought marshmallows.

Covered in Chocolate

Photo: Kilwins - kilwins.com Kilwins fudge Kilwins fudge

The caramel apples feature a tart granny smith apple with a thin layer of buttery, slightly sweet caramel that doesn’t overwhelm the apple. Gruling says granny smith apples tolerate heat well and remain firm. The Mackinaw Island fudge is made by cooling it on the marble table and hand-paddling it as it cools, rather than pouring it into a pan. There are six varieties of fudge.

Mini chocolate bars, jarred caramel or chocolate toppings, nut brittles, chocolate pops, gummy bears and lemon drops round out the candy selection. There’s also a line of no sugar added chocolates.

For Valentine’s Day, Kilwins has assorted gift boxes of chocolates packaged in the store. Customers can also get a customized box. During the weekend before Valentine’s Day, Kilwins will offer hand-dipped, chocolate covered strawberries made in the kitchen. Gruling and Clark personally shop for strawberries from several sources to get the best quality.

Photo: Kilwins - kilwins.com Kilwins chocolate-dipped strawberries Kilwins chocolate-dipped strawberries

Gift boxes and corporate orders are available, and Kilwins hosts events such as fudge making classes and parties. They set up a tent during events at The Yard, Bayshore’s community gathering space. Gruling and Clark support nonprofits such as Bay Bridge, a Whitefish Bay-based nonprofit that promotes diversity. Gruling and Clark support fundraising events for Whitefish Bay area schools.

For more information, visit kilwins.com/stores/kilwins-milwaukee-bayshore.