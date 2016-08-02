Angelic Bakehouse Strives for Heavenly Goodness

During the mid-century “Wonder Bread era,” sprouted grain products were dismissed as counterculture hippie edibles, often sold only in tiny health food stores. Today, as digestive issues and food sensitivities are rampant, many people are questioning ingredient labels and taking a more serious look at these “health foods.” To serve that demand, Angelic Bakehouse (3275 E. Layton Ave.) is committed to crafting quality sprouted grain breads, rolls and more.

Angelic Bakehouse was once known as Cybros, a Waukesha-based bakery formed in 1969 by the Cyrus family. Cybros crafted sprouted grain breads and rolls for nearly four decades before selling the business to James and Jenny Marino. As former finance and marketing professionals, the Marinos had no background in commercial baking, but their interest in Cybros was piqued when they tried the company’s sprouted grain buns. Frustrated by the lack of quality breads available in most grocery stores, the Marinos decided to venture into uncharted territory, purchasing Cybros in 2009.

Changes the Marinos made upon acquiring Cybros include upgrading the ingredients toward non-genetically modified (GMO) grains and locally sourced honey, as well as upgrading and modernizing business operations. Sales increased, and the Marinos rebranded Cybros as Angelic Bakehouse in 2013 and moved to a larger production facility in Cudahy.

“The real shift began when we renamed and rebranded the line,” Jenny said. “It was extremely important to me as a mom and a consumer first to upgrade all of our ingredients to the highest quality available. I was determined to do this without sacrificing taste or hiking up the cost. It took a bit of time, but we are thrilled with the outcome.”

Angelic also uses natural ingredients such as sunflower oil and molasses and no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. The products now carry the seal of the Non-GMO Project, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and growing a non-GMO food supply while educating consumers. “We have spent the last 12 months working on getting the entire line certified,” said Jenny. “It can be a long process, but we are proud to say that every Angelic product is now officially Non-GMO Project verified, including our new item, the Angelic Bread Crisp.”

Angelic’s products consist of non-GMO sprouted grains including red wheat berries, oat groats, rye berries, barley and others, depending on each product. Bread varieties include seven-grain, available in 16- or 24-ounce loaves; low-sodium seven-grain; rye; wheat; wheat and raisin; seven-grain baguette; artisan seven-grain premium wraps; seven-grain hamburger and hot dog buns; and Flattza, a ready-to-use sprouted grain pizza crust.

Angelic’s sprouted grain process—all done in-house—involves a precise time and temperature controlled soak of non-GMO grains in water. The air and water temperatures are highly monitored for safety and quality. Grains are soaked and allowed to germinate just long enough to sprout; once sprouted, grains are drained and ground into a wet mash used in the breads and rolls.

According to the Oldways Whole Grains Council, sprouted grains retain more nutrients and vitamins that are typically lost through the modern milling and refining process. Before the sprouted grain is baked into bread, it is a living food. Enzymes are released during the sprouting process, which break down proteins and carbohydrates, helping make sprouted grain food easier to digest.

In the coming months, Angelic will introduce the Angelic Pantry Goods line, beginning with cracker-like Angelic Bread Crisp in three flavors: seven-grain with sea salt, rye and honey and wheat with raisin.

For more information, visit angelicbakehouse.com.