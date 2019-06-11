Be Greek for a Day at the 54th Annual Greek Fest

× Expand Photo credit: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Greece is known for rich and diverse culinary traditions, influenced from both the East and West. The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church invites everyone to experience a weekend of Greek cuisine, along with the lively arts and cultural traditions of the Mediterranean country, at Greek Fest, June 21-23 at State Fair Park; the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, parking is $5.

Attendees can try authentic Greek food such as saganaki (flaming cheese), special drinks such as ouzo lemonade, classic gyros, Greek pastries, honey puffs, lamb and spit-roasted chicken. The event also features a drive-thru for whole Greek chickens. The drive-thru is open Friday 3-7 p.m., Saturday noon-7 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m. during the festival.

There will also be Greek dancing and performances by local bands including 4 on the Floor (Friday), Liam Ford Band (Saturday afternoon) and Vintage Groove (Saturday night and Sunday afternoon). There will also be a midway, a Greek marketplace where uniquely Greek items, including beautiful Orthodox icons and other items, can be purchased, as well as a booth featuring information on Greek Orthodox traditions.

Greg Papachristou, one of the festival’s organizers, says it’s the food and Greek traditions that make Greek Fest unique in Milwaukee. The festival began as an annual picnic for parishioners at Croatian Park. When the church relocated to its current location on 92nd and Congress, the then-Parish Council President Nick Kanavas had the idea to turn the family picnic into a fundraiser for the church. Kanavas and his wife, Min, were the original chairpersons of the festival.

“The festival grew in popularity and, in the mid-2000s, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church made the difficult decision to move the festival away from the church grounds to State Fair Park,” says Papachristou. “This was mostly due to outgrowing the church grounds and the opportunity to expand the festival further.”

All proceeds from Greek Fest directly benefit the Annunciation church and assists in funding its ministries, youth programming and community outreach. It also supports general operations and maintenance of the famous church, designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1956. It was one of his last projects, but he died before church construction was completed in 1961. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This is a fundraiser and a chance for the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church community of Milwaukee to put our best hospitality on display for all,” Papachristou concludes. “We serve our festival-goers as if they were guest in the kitchens of our own homes. We hope everyone comes out to the festival this year and joins us in being Greek for a day.”

For more information, visit annunciationwi.org.