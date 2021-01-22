Belair Cantina in Brookfield Corners Launches Sculpted Ice Bar

× Expand Tyler Nelson

Starting today, January 22, the Belair Cantina in the Corners of Brookfield welcomes an ice bar created from around 10,000 pounds of sculpted ice.

The centerpiece of the 19-foot ice bar is a giant sculpted bull, similar to Belair Cantina’s logo. Along with the bar, there is a photo frame made of ice for visitors to snap memorable group photos with. There’s also a dog sized photo frame made of ice so visitors can bring their best friends along for the outing and snap cute photos for their pet’s Instagram pages.

Tyler Nelson

While installing the ice on Thursday, the team from Art Below Zero was forced to delay the majority of the work, due to weather. The only surprise there is that it was too sunny.

Themed cocktails will be served at the bar featuring dry ice for a cool smokey effect. They’ll be serving some of their traditional cocktails and their beer menu, along with some seasonal warm beverages and cups of tortilla soup.

Art Below Zero says the installations usually last around two weeks before mother nature starts taking care of it. Belair Cantina has events planned through the next two weeks around the ice bar and as much as it pains them to say it, they hope it stays cold.