Blüm Coffee Garden Features Summer-like Ambiance, South Division High School History

× Expand Image: blumcoffeegarden.com Blüm Coffee Garden Blüm Coffee Garden

With the merriment and pizazz of the holidays behind us for another year, we’re now faced with a multitude of cold, dark days until Earth’s Zone 5 wakes up again in spring. Some people make the best of the cozy confinements that winter forces upon us, while others need a cure for winter lethargy and cabin fever.

For some, visiting garden centers to see greenery and plants helps cure the winter blahs. Bluemel’s Garden & Landscape Center, a multifaceted company offering perennials, veggies, herbs, landscaping services and a landscaping materials yard, has created a winter reprieve with Blüm Coffee Garden (4930 W. Loomis Road, Greenfield).

The greenhouses and landscape yard are closed for the season, but Blüm Coffee Garden is open year-round and offers a calm, inviting space that easily transports you into summertime. Beautiful brick hardscapes mimic an outdoor patio. There’s a soothing, Zen-like waterfall and lush, live plants everywhere. Lots of windows let in plenty of natural light.

The historic, century-old copper and stained-glass dome that graced the former South Division High School before the current school was constructed in 1977 greets visitors upon entering. (The dome was rescued by an antiques dealer near Wind Lake before being purchased by Bluemel’s in the late ‘90s.) South Division’s history lives on inside the café, too; a display case features a collection of yearbooks dating back to the ‘30s, along with photographs, newspaper articles and other school memorabilia.

Coffee Drinks and More

Blüm Coffee Garden serves Colectivo Coffee and sweet treats from its baking division, Troubadour Bakery. There’s a range of coffee drinks including brewed coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, mocha and The Blüm, an espresso made with caramel, mint and frothed milk.

Frozen drinks include frappes, and there’s an assortment of Letterbox teas (also Colectivo’s brand) and herbal tea blends from Urbal Tea in Milwaukee. Hot cocoa, Italian soda and lemonade round out the drink choices.

A wide assortment of bakery includes muffins, cookies and scones, and crispy rice treats by Carrie’s Crispies. Vegan bakery by East Side Ovens is also available.

Savory options are a bit limited, but a grab-and-go cooler has quiches made by Sugar & Flour Bakery Café, in Greendale, along with salads and sandwiches. Featured soups on the day we visited included vegan Moroccan Chickpea, an aromatic soup with cumin and cinnamon, with a slight kick of heat. The other soup was turkey pot pie.

Customers can also purchase locally made foods such as Pop’s Kettle Corn popcorn varieties, honey and art by area artists.

Live music takes place on select Friday and Saturday afternoons. Yoga classes are held on Thursday nights during January. The café is also available to rent for parties and events from June through September. For more information and an events schedule, visit blumcoffeegarden.com.