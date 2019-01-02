Bay View's Café Centraal to Reopen in Early February as Centraal Grand Café & Tappery

× Expand Photo credit: 360 Degrees

The Lowlands Group has released new details of the extensive renovations planned for Café Centraal in Bay View (2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) that were initially announced in December.

New Year's Day was the final day of service under the Café Centraal name. The restaurant will reopen as Centraal Grand Café & Tappery in early February, per a press release posted today by the Lowlands Group.

Planned renovations include moving the main entrance from E. Lincoln Ave. to the corner of Lincoln and Kinnickinnic, kitchen renovations, refinished floor and a division of space between the "Tappery" in the front of the building (planned increase to 70+ taps of beer, wine, cocktails, craft soda, tea, coffee, etc.) and the “Grand Café” in the back. While the menu will continue to feature global café fare, it will introduce a “snacks” menu to accompany the beverage offerings, as well as some large-format platters meant for sharing between diners. Perhaps the biggest change in the menu will be the addition of brunch on weekdays.

“Beyond the snacky items, we’ve made a big push toward more global flavors, including Middle Eastern, Asian, and Central American-inspired dishes,” says Thomas Hauck, culinary director of the Lowlands Group. “And while we’re adding lots of new dishes, we’re still keeping the DNA of Centraal intact with many of the old favorites making a return, albeit with a few tweaks here and there.”

2018 marked the 10-year anniversary of the opening of Café Centraal.

“We’re really excited to reinvest in Bay View,” said Dan Herwig, director of brand and marketing at Lowlands Group. “The neighborhood had grown so much in the past decade and our hope is that this new, ‘gussied up’ Centraal helps contribute to its next decade of growth.”

The design is a collaboration between Lowlands Group, 360 Degrees and Rinka Architecture.

Lowlands Group has not set a firm reopening date for Centraal yet, but is currently targeting the first week of February.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo credit: 360 Degrees × 2 of 3 Expand Photo credit: 360 Degrees × 3 of 3 Expand Photo credit: 360 Degrees Prev Next

Lowlands Group owns and operates eight grand cafés in Wisconsin including Café Benelux, Café Bavaria, and Café Centraal, as well as five Café Hollanders located on Downer Avenue, the Village in Wauwatosa, Hilldale in Madison, Mequon and Brookfield.