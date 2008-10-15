Short Orders (Cafe Centraal)

The Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group, which owns Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, opened two new venues this year. In addition to the Belgian-themed Fat Abbey, the group started Cafe Centraal (2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) in the booming neighborhood of Bay View. Cafe Centraal also leans toward Belgium and has the same tremendous beer list as Fat Abbey. It serves great frites with a wide choice of dipping sauces. Steamed mussels are prepared three ways and sold by the pounda proper Belgian touch lacking at Fat Abbey. The charming décor includes wooden tables as thick as butcher blocks and windows that make the place inviting during the day. The long bar has a broad assortment of stools, no two of which are alike. Cafe Centraal, which serves breakfast at all hours, is another great addition to Bay View's restaurant scene.

Photos by Kate Engbring