Capri di Nuovo’s Italian Comfort Food

When you’re planning to dine out but aren’t up for challenging “new” food, or trying to find Downtown parking, go where you know comfort food and the neighborhood family vibe are king—go to Capri di Nuovo in West Allis. This much beloved Italian restaurant, which was operated as simply “Capri” under the previous owners, has maintained much of its fanbase, as well as gaining many new ones after the change of ownership several years ago. Even at non-peak times, the cozy dining room is hopping, and the carryout business is steady. On a recent visit the service was friendly, the atmosphere relaxed, the food was tasty and plentiful.

Capri di Nouvo’s menu features classic Italian fare including salads, pasta dishes, and pizzas.

Begin your meal with an old favorite like the eggplant fries ($11.49) which are lightly breaded, topped with grated parmesan, and come with a flavorful red sauce for dipping. Or go for something a bit unique and fun like the Italian nachos ($14.99), fried pasta chips topped with mozzarella and alfredo sauce, Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives, and peperoncini. The garlic bread ($3.99) is incredibly buttery with that magical almost crisp on the outside, soft on the inside texture. Salads ($4.49-$15.99) are nicely sized from individual portions to portions for four.

Pasta lovers will be wowed by the generous portion sizes at Capri di Nuovo, making them perfect for splitting with a dining companion or as excellent leftovers the next day. Try the signature classic lasagna ($15.79), simmering stacked layers of meat sauce, noodles and cheese served with that delicious garlic bread. Another standout is the Fettuccine Alfredo ($16.49) which is properly rich and garlicky—with a slight upcharge to add chicken ($4.49) or shrimp ($6.49). Other pasta options ($10.49-$18.49) are available.

The star of the show, though, is pizza. Capri di Nuovo offers four types of crust for their pizzas: Milwaukee style thin crust, hand-tossed, pan style and Chicago deep dish. There’s no point in debating which is better, as everyone has their favorite. In all cases, the flavor of the crust is quite good, and the toppings are fresh and abundant. Notable options include the ever-popular Stallis pizza ($15.49-$26.79) loaded with outstanding handmade sausage, mushrooms and onions; and the cheese curd pizza ($15.49-$28.99) which is not for the faint of heart as it has a garlic butter base, topped with mozzarella, smokey bacon, melty cheddar cheese curds and drizzled with ranch dressing.

If pasta and pizza aren’t quite what you’re looking for when you visit, Capri di Nuovo offers a few sandwiches as well. The most intriguing is the pizza burger ($12.99), a handmade sausage patty topped with red sauce and mozzarella and served on two pieces of the wonderful garlic bread.

If you like old school Italian and comfortable, family friendly restaurants, there’s a lot to love about Capri di Nuovo.

