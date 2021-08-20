Cheba Hut Marijuana-Themed Sub Shop Opens in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut, the cannabis-themed sub shop chain known for its laid-back atmosphere and “toasted subs,” opened its first Milwaukee location July 26, at 2907 N. Oakland Ave. (There is also a Cheba Hut in Madison.) The restaurant’s ambiance and welcoming, inclusive culture is what drew Heather Gawlitta, who co-owns the business with her fiancé, RC Huhn, to the franchise opportunity.

After teaching for the Franklin Public School District for 26 years, Gawlitta needed a change and decided to look at other opportunities. Huhn is a co-owner and CFO of Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, in Oostburg, Wis. The couple heard about Cheba Hut through Brendan Charles of redC Real Estate Design & Construction, a consulting firm that offers franchise and brand development. Cheba Hut is among redC’s clients.

Gawlitta and Huhn consider themselves foodies and enjoy dining out and trying different cuisine. “We loved the idea of to-go, gourmet-style sandwiches, and that you could get a cocktail with it. And the theme really intrigued us,” Gawlitta says. The couple attended Cheba Hut’s “Culture Days,” an educational event for interested franchisees to see if the company and its potential buyers are a good fit.

“We fell in love with their values and how genuine they are,” enthuses Gawlitta. “They’re dedicated to offering great food, a wonderful customer experience, and they view employees as their best customers.”

A 20-year History of Curing Munchies

Cheba Hut boasts on its website that their concept has “been curing munchies since its start in 1998. Founder Scott Jennings decided to showcase the harmony between great tasting food and … well, a very specific counter-culture.” Cheba Hut began in Tempe, Ariz. The Milwaukee location is the 43rd store.

No food or beverages on the Cheba Hut menu contain cannabis or cannabis derived products. Gawlitta says the marijuana theme is to let everybody know the restaurant has a fun, unique, chill atmosphere. Most of the meats are sliced in-house. Sauces are created from scratch on-site. Fresh veggies include spring mix as well as lettuce. Every sub, except for the Sticky Icky made with peanut butter and jelly, can also be made into a salad.

The sandwich names are plays on cannabis strains. Gawlitta says best sellers include White Widow, featuring grilled chicken breast, bacon, shrooms (no, not that kind) provolone, veggies and Shake & House ranch dressing. The Kali Mist is a spicy club with roasted turkey breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, jalapeno and pepper jack. Vegetarian favorites include Power Plant, with guacamole, hummus, spring mix, feta cheese and other tasty veggies topped with the signature Shake & House dressing; and Griefo, with cream cheese and an array of veggies.

Each sandwich features toasted Parisian bread made by a Denver-based bakery. The Munchies menu category includes Bowl O’ Balls—a choice of three varieties of meatballs topped with sauces; or Loaded Not’Chos, nacho cheese Doritos topped with melted cheese, jalapeno, onions and hot sauce.

Non-alcoholic beverages, or “Cottonmouth Cures” feature iced tea, soft drinks and three flavors of Kool-Aid on tap. There are also Milwaukee beers, and cocktails specific to Cheba Hut such as Dirty Hippie, made with Deep Eddy Vodka, muddled fresh cucumbers and lemonade, and Cheba Rita, with Exotico Silver Tequila, Cheba sweet n’ sour, triple sec and a splash of soda. For dessert, look for cereal-based treats like crispy rice bars or the Goo Balls, along with chocolate chip cookies.

Gawlitta and Huhn signed on for three Cheba Hut locations, so look for two additional shops to open in the Milwaukee area. The couple is eyeing the Bay View neighborhood for their next location. Gawlitta expressed appreciation for those who have already come out and supported their first store. “We plan to be here for a long time.”

For more information, visit chebahut.com.