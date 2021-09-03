Conversation and Cuisine at Culture Clash

×

Culinary historian, barbecue judge and James Beard Award winner Adrian Miller will be in Milwaukee for “Culture Clash: Fusing Culinary Traditions That Bring Us Together.” The event features cuisine and conversation about the rich culture of Black barbecuers, pitmasters and restauranteurs throughout our nation’s history. Miller was featured in the Netflix docuseries “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.”

“Culture Clash,” part of Milwaukee Film’s Cultures & Communities Festival, takes place Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m., at Dandy, 5020 W. Vliet St. Milwaukee Film’s Cultures & Communities is an initiative that provides year-round programming created collaboratively between artists, educational institutions, corporations and community organizations. “Culture Clash” is curated by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s food podcast This Bites and hosted by Tarik Moody.

The featured menu, creatively titled Soul P’hunk, is a barbecue feast that fuses African American and Laotian cultures. Soul P’hunk is the creation of two area chefs with diverse backgrounds—Jason Alston of Heaven’s Table Barbecue, and Alex Hanesakda, founder of SapSap in Racine.

Miller is a soul food scholar and acclaimed foodie who is well versed in culinary history and traditions. "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” based on the book of the same name by food historian Jessica B. Harris, has achieved critical acclaim for its exploration of African American culinary history. The series begins in the West African nation of Benin and follows the foodways of the African Diaspora, charting how African Americans have transformed food culture in the United States.

All attendees must be vaccinated or have received a negative COVID polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours. Masks must be worn by all attendees when not eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information or to purchase ticket for Culture Clash: Fusing Culinary Traditions That Bring Us Together, visit mkefilm.org/cultureclash. To learn more about “High on the Hog, click here and here. Passes for Milwaukee Film’s Cultures & Communities Festival are available at the Milwaukee Film website.