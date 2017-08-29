Cooking with Coffee, Jamaican Style

Before Jamaica became world famous for music, it was known for its rich-tasting coffee. While Bob Marley’s son Ziggy continued in his father’s steps as a reggae musician, another son, Rohan, became a coffee grower. Collaborating with celebrity caterer Maxcel Hardy and food writer Rosemary Black, he compiled The Marley Coffee Cookbook: One Love, Many Coffees & 100 Recipes . Ready to throw some steaks onto the grill? Rohan advises rubbing them first with a spice blend made of ground black peppers, garlic, rosemary and “Marley Coffee Spice Blend” (yes, he’s pushing product). That “spice blend” also factors into recipes for curried lamb stew and “Island Salmon Burgers.” Marley’s cookbook includes directions for making a spiced fruit chutney involving brewed coffee and coffee-infused pecan-cranberry bread. Coffee isn’t just liquid anymore—much less just for breakfast.