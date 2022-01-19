Cozy American Fare at Fool’s Errand

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Fool's Errand

DanDan’s owners, Dan and Dan, opened their third venture in the old Coquette Cafe location, first with a French restaurant Fontleroy which was replaced in COVID times by Fool’s Errand. The same location with a totally different menu and vibe, the interior takes you back to old times at Coquette with a new cozy American fare menu.

The menu explores comfort food in a way you don’t see often—consider it elevated brunch and dinner dishes. And, with a hefty list of sides, you can customize almost any dish. This snowy Saturday morning called for some rosé, smoked gouda mac’n’cheese with fried chicken thighs, a broccoli and wheat berries salad topped with poached eggs, ending with some cinnamon and sugar monkey bread to round out with a bit of sweetness. It wasn’t easy to choose what to get as there were many different directions you could go.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Fool's Errand

I do know from previous brunches that the Monte Cristo is all it’s cracked up to be, and you definitely can’t go wrong with the burger. I’m not much of an egg person, but almost every table around me had a benedict on it.

While the entire space is large, the layout allows for natural social distancing and can easily have a buzzy brunch crowd without being too packed. The staff is great—warm, welcoming, and efficient. Reservations are best for a weekend brunch, but usually there’s an open spot at the bar.

It's located in the heart of the Third Ward at 316 N. Milwaukee St., so you’re set up for a lovely day of shopping and bopping around the lively downtown neighborhood.