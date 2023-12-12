Dining Out on December 25

llustration by Tim Czerniakowski
Christmas dinner illustration
With the holiday season about to be in full swing, you may be wondering how you will fit in all of the decorating, parties, shopping, and other activities that seem to keep popping up. Perhaps this is the year to cross one of those holiday chores off your list and leave the cooking of Christmas dinner to the professionals. Many fine establishments are open and ready to serve a festive brunch and/or dinner to you and your entire family—even the picky ones who you dread cooking for! This is just a sampling of the many local restaurants planning to be open on December 25 this year. And please remember most places require reservations, so be sure to plan ahead as seating can be limited.
ARIA - The Restaurant at Saint Kate
- (414) 270-4422
- 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.
- saintkatearts.com
Emperor of China
- (414) 271-8889
- 1010 E. Brady St.
- emperorofchinarestaurant.com
India Garden
- (414) 235-9220
- 2930 N. 117th St.
- indiagardenwauwatosa.net
Mader’s
- (414) 271-3377
- 1041 N. Martin Luther King Drive
- madersrestaurant.com
Mason Street Grill
- (414) 298-3131
- 425 E. Mason St.
- masonstreetgrill.com
Mitchell’s Fish Market - Brookfield
- (262) 789-2426
- 275 N. Moorland Road
- mitchellsfishmarket.com
Movida at Madrid Hotel
- (414) 488-9146
- 600 S. Sixth St.
- hotelmadridmke.com
The Packing House
- (414) 483-5054
- 900 E. Layton Ave.
- packinghousemke.com
The Pfister
- (414) 935-5950
- 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- thepfisterhotel.com
Sze Chuan Restaurant
- (414) 885-0856
- 11102 W. National Ave.
- orderonlinehub.com/szechuanrestaurant
Texas de Brazil
- (414) 501-7100
- 2550 N. Mayfair Road
- texasdebrazil.com/locations/milwaukee