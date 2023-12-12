Dining Out on December 25

× Expand llustration by Tim Czerniakowski Christmas dinner illustration

With the holiday season about to be in full swing, you may be wondering how you will fit in all of the decorating, parties, shopping, and other activities that seem to keep popping up. Perhaps this is the year to cross one of those holiday chores off your list and leave the cooking of Christmas dinner to the professionals. Many fine establishments are open and ready to serve a festive brunch and/or dinner to you and your entire family—even the picky ones who you dread cooking for! This is just a sampling of the many local restaurants planning to be open on December 25 this year. And please remember most places require reservations, so be sure to plan ahead as seating can be limited.

ARIA - The Restaurant at Saint Kate

(414) 270-4422

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

saintkatearts.com

Emperor of China

(414) 271-8889

1010 E. Brady St.

emperorofchinarestaurant.com

India Garden

(414) 235-9220

2930 N. 117th St.

indiagardenwauwatosa.net

Mader’s

(414) 271-3377

1041 N. Martin Luther King Drive

madersrestaurant.com

Mason Street Grill

(414) 298-3131

425 E. Mason St.

masonstreetgrill.com

Mitchell’s Fish Market - Brookfield

(262) 789-2426

275 N. Moorland Road

mitchellsfishmarket.com

Movida at Madrid Hotel

(414) 488-9146

600 S. Sixth St.

hotelmadridmke.com

The Packing House

(414) 483-5054

900 E. Layton Ave.

packinghousemke.com

The Pfister

(414) 935-5950

424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

thepfisterhotel.com

Sze Chuan Restaurant

(414) 885-0856

11102 W. National Ave.

orderonlinehub.com/szechuanrestaurant

Texas de Brazil