Eagle Park Brewing Acquires Like Minds' Assets, Plans Move to Lower East Side

Eagle Park Brewing Company announced today that the barely one-year-old brewery, which operates out of the Lincoln Warehouse in Bay View, has acquired the assets of Like Minds Brewing and will move into their 5,000 square foot 823 E. Hamilton St. facility by the end of March.

The move allows Eagle Park to bring all production in-house, expand its beer portfolio and set up a full food menu with former Braise and Phoenix Cocktail Club chef Nathan Heck.

“We have been incubating our brews and business for some time now, and are ready to take the next step in expanding our brand,” owner Max Borgardt said in a press release. “Having our own in-house production facility with a canning line will allow us expand the distribution of our core beers while adding new beers to our lineup.”

Eagle Park Brewing Company opened in January 2017, founded by Jake Schinker and brothers Max and Jack Borgardt.