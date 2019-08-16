Everything You Need to Know About Milwaukee's Third Annual Margarita Fest

Grab a friend and a lime, its margarita time! Do you like your margaritas frozen or on the rocks? Salt or sugar? With a kick of heat or fruity and sweet?

Shepherd Express is hosting the Third Annual Margarita Fest on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5-9 p.m.

Sample from Milwaukee’s best margarita-makers, vote on your favorite Casamigos margarita, and we'll crown a winner at the end of the night. Competition will be stiff!

Participants include:

BelAir Cantina/Finks

Blue Bat

Botanas 2

Chilango Express

Habanero’s Mexican Kitchen

Highland House

Kindred on KK

Margarita Paradise

Mezcalero

Toast Restaurant

Tu Casa

Vegabond

Tickets

VIP tickets (5-9 p.m.): $43 GA tickets (6-9 p.m.): $28

Tickets include entry to the event, 12 Casamigos margarita samples from your favorite bars and restaurants, snacks and awesome music. VIP tickets include an extra hour of tasting as well as a muffin tin to hold the numerous tasty margs you will be sampling. Order your tickets here.

This is a 21+ event.