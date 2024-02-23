February 2024 Restaurant News

× Expand Maria's Pizza banner

Maria’s Pizza (5025 W. Forest Home Ave.), which closed in 2022. is now under new ownership and reopened Feb 14 to a warm welcome. The popular pizzeria, which originally opened on 7th & Greenfield in 1957, became renowned for its slightly misshapen thin crust pizzas and hodgepodge of art in the dining area. New owners Brian and Jenny Francis are operating the pizzeria with a carryout model and will eventually reopen the dining area.

Kuumba Juice & Coffee opened this month at 274 E. Keefe Ave. The café, located along the Beerline Trail connecting the Harambee and Riverwest neighborhoods, features full coffee and espresso service, healthy juices and a rotating selection of grab-and-go wraps, vegan peanut stew and bakery.

Vier North opened recently in the former Vitucci's location, 1832 E. North Ave. The renovated space boasts one of the longest bars in Milwaukee, at 80-foot-4-inches, and serves specialty cocktails, tavern style pizza and appetizers.

Sweetly Baked, a bakery specializing in cannabidiol (CBD)-infused sweet treats, will open a permanent dessert bar at 207 E. Buffalo St., in the former Press waffles space at the Marshall Building.

The KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot chain opened its first Wisconsin location at 4902 S. 74th St., in Greenfield. The concept merges Korean barbecue with Asian hot pot, a communal meal in which a pot of simmering broth is served with meats, seafood, sides, vegetables and sauces.

Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone, two Illinois-based franchises, are partnering to open a joint location at 7523 115th Ave., Pleasant Prairie. Buona specializes in Italian beef sandwiches, and Original Rainbow Cone is an ice cream shop known for its “rainbow cone” of five stacked flavors. The restaurants are scheduled to open Feb. 26.

Also in Pleasant Prairie, Café Zupas opened a second Milwaukee area location at 9250 76th St., in a former Corner Bakery restaurant. Café Zupas, headquartered in Utah, is known for daily-made soups, salads and sandwiches.

× Expand Photo via Foxhole Craft Beer Shop & Kitchen - Facebook Foxhole Craft Beer Shop & Kitchen Foxhole Craft Beer Shop & Kitchen

Foxhole Craft Beer Shop & Kitchen opened this month at 4144 N Oakland Ave., in Shorewood. The fast-casual restaurant is inspired by the “bottle shops” (liquor stores that also serve prepared food and beverages by- the-glass) found throughout the Carolinas. Food options available for dine-in or carryout include sandwiches, burgers, salads and small bites. The drinks menu features a curated selection of craft beers, wine and cocktails. Foxhole will host a grand opening with light appetizers and giveaways on Feb. 29, starting at 4 p.m.

Mae Velma’s Corned Beef will open a third location at 3872 N. Teutonia Ave. The restaurant, known for its corned beef and Reuben rolls, currently has locations at 4101 N. 76th St. and 7276 N. Teutonia Ave.

El Tapatio food truck will open a standalone restaurant at Eleven25 (1125 N. Ninth St.), in the former Pabst Brewery complex.

This and That

Darnell Ashley of Ashley’s Bar-B-Que and The Q is in the process of acquiring Champion Chicken, 8718 W. Lisbon Ave. Champion Chicken, specializing in house-made fried chicken, first opened on the Northwest Side in 1959 and moved to its current location on Lisbon Avenue in 1967.

× Expand Photo via McBob's - Facebook McBob's Pub & Grill McBob's Pub & Grill

McBob's Pub & Grill (4919 W. North Ave.) is under new ownership. Katy Klinnert and Sara McConville, who purchased the Irish pub from Christine McRoberts and Steve Schmich, will continue traditions such as the corned beef and fish fry that helped make the pub a local institution.

The White House (2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) fine dining restaurant has transitioned to SAGE, a comfortable gathering space featuring sharable plates and brunch options made with fresh, seasonal ingredients, and vegetarian and vegan options. The building will also be used for event space.

The Lowlands Group will soon begin an extensive renovation project at Café Benelux in the Third Ward. Changes include a reimagined bar with 50 percent more seating, additional booths, improved TV screens and a new host stand. A revamped menu will feature existing Café Benelux favorites, along with several new additions.

× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen Biloba Brewing Biloba Brewing

Vennture Brew Co., in the Washington Heights neighborhood, has purchased Biloba Brewing in Brookfield. Vennture’s Brookfield location will offer bakery options from Batter and Mac during the morning and afternoon hours. The menu transitions to pizza in the afternoon and evening. Vennture is hiring part- and full-time bartenders, baristas and a community/events manager.

Saint Kate – the Arts Hotel has updated the menu at its signature restaurant, ARIA. Many of the new dishes are artistically inspired. The new Peas and Carrots appetizer features potato ravioli with coriander-glazed carrot, pea puree and crispy greens, or the Herb Tagliatelle, one of three dishes made with handmade pasta.

The Bartolotta Restaurants group is currently hiring for multiple key leadership positions at The Commodore – a Bartolotta Restaurant, located in a historic building on the Nagawicka Lake. Open positions include chef de cuisine, executive sous chef, assistant general manager and restaurant manager; applicants can apply online website.

Closings

The Milwaukee-based Wong’s Wok Chinese restaurant chain closed its last location at 3702 S. St. The restaurant at one time had 13 locations over its 45-year existence.

Damascus Gate (807 W. Historic Mitchell St.) has closed. The Halal food restaurant, formed in 2019 by Syrian refugees, quickly gained a following for their fresh cuisine and creative flavors.

Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill (509 E. Erie St.) closed Feb. 14. The Third Ward restaurant, which first opened in 2006, was known for wood-fired and thin crust “Milwaukee style” pizza, along with striking views of the Milwaukee Riverfront.

Genesis Restaurant (3740 S. 108th St., Greenfield) will close Feb. 25. The family restaurant, located at the busy intersection of 108th and Beloit, operated for 25 years.