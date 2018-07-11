Festa Italiana's Famiglia-Friendly Fun Comes Back to the Summerfest Grounds

× Expand Photo Courtesy: Festa Italiana

Festa Italiana will return to the Sumerfest grounds this year from July 20-22, bringing a taste of Italy to Milwaukee’s lakefront.

New to the festival this year is Sbandieratori Ducato Caetani, a flag-throwing group from Sermoneta, Italy. They will perform a folklore portrayal of the Duke of Sermoneta and Captain of the Pontifician troops’ return home after battle.

There will also be a number of restaurants making their Festa debut. Vivere Italian Restaurant will serve seafood. Dorsia will have fresh pastas and paninis on hand. Old favorites such as limoncello margaritas, vino and the cannoli eating contest will return.

FLEMT, a rock band from Senigallia, Italy that has opened for Bon Jovi, will perform at the Miller Lite Oasis stage on all three nights at 9:30 p.m. Other headliners include Tom Sorce Band with Sandra Mandella & Tom Anthony and George Busateri’s “Spider George & The Web.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Festa will be offering a one-day $5 ticket sale on Monday, July 16.

You can find more information at www.festaitaliana.com.