First Vendors Announced for Crossroads Collective Food Hall

× Expand A rending of Crossroads Collective food hall

Crossroads Collective, the food hall opening at 2238 N. Farwell Ave. (most commonly referred to as the former Oriental Drugs), moved one step closer to becoming a reality today by announcing its first four vendors.

The most familiar name on the list is Laughing Taco, Justin and Lucia Munoz-Carlisle’s S. 1st Street taco shop, which will open a second location in the food hall. Other confirmed vendors are Pedro’s South American Food, which currently operates a food truck serving arepas and empanadas; Scratch Ice Cream, the first independent retail location for Ryan Povlick and Dustin Garley’s small batch ice cream operation; and a still-unnamed soup and sandwich concept from Tess co-owners Ashley and Mitchell Wakefield.

More vendor announcements are expected in the coming weeks. Crossroads is targeting Mediterranean, crepes and fresh/green options. Eight spaces are available in total.

Wallpapered City, which is owned by Black Cat Alley program director Stacey Williams-Ng, has been enlisted to recruit local artists for the food hall’s artwork.

Also announced was a target opening of early November. The 7,000 square foot space, which has been under construction since June, is set to be finished later this month. Crossroads then plans on hosting a series of soft opening events before the grand opening.