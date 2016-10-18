Fresh Food at Pewaukee’s Harvest Café

Located inside the Good Harvest Market natural food store, the Harvest Café (2205 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) is a fine place to take in a healthful, filling meal in a quiet, comforting space.

Good Harvest Market and its Harvest Café have been around since 2005, but their expansion to a much larger space in April of 2015 meant the Café could grow their menu and stretch their culinary legs.

This freedom has paid off: Their breakfast burrito ($8.99) packs local chorizo and organic eggs, cheddar, onions and bell peppers in a whole wheat tortilla alongside a root hash with a dollop of guacamole and a bit of house-made pico de gallo featuring—you guessed it—all-organic ingredients. The menu reads a bit like an Allen Ginsberg poem in its repetition of the word “organic,” but the café’s dedication to clean and healthful ingredients is immediately clear upon your first bite—the food does taste fresher. The burrito itself initially appears a bit small, but it’s very filling, with the spicy chorizo and savory eggs complementing each other well. They offer several different hot sauces from Co-Op Sauce in Chicago. The root hash was an adequate side dish, with sweet potatoes adding a pleasant autumnal note.

If you’re looking for a more generally savory dish, try their organic corn pancakes ($7.99), which are also gluten free. The cornmeal gives them a nutty quality, and texturally they’re just right—not too dense or too light. The smattering of whipped honey butter goes a long way. I chose to add organic blueberries, but the pancakes would have held up just fine without them. Though I stopped in for brunch, the Café also offers lunch and dinner options daily.

In addition to a hot bar with daily rotating items and a salad bar, the Harvest Café features local beers on tap: When I visited, they were offering up an Oktoberfest and an IPA from Raised Grain Brewery. I was more interested, though, in the excellent kombucha from NessAlla in Madison; their Lavender Mint was one of the best I’ve ever had—fizzy and easy drinking with just a touch of the acidity that can easily overwhelm kombucha. The Harvest Café offers in-house pours or to-go growlers of both beer and kombucha, and is well worth a trip west for a meal and a pint.