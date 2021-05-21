Glass + Griddle Rebrands as Bottle House 42

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Bottle House 42

The Brewery District has constantly evolved during the past decade-plus since the late Joseph Zilber began redeveloping the former Pabst Brewing Company complex. The latest offering in the neighborhood is Bottle House 42 (1130 N. Ninth St.), rebranded from the former Glass + Griddle beer hall and Venue42 event space.

Kaelyn Cervero, vice president of F Street Hospitality, which owns Bottle House 42, says there was previously some confusion regarding the Glass + Griddle name, and rebranding the space to Bottle House 42 more accurately reflects their culinary and events venue goals. “We’ve been able to slow down during COVID and take a look at where we are successful, and where we’ve had some identity issues. We took this opportunity to fix them,” she explains.

Cervero says that they have a unique partnership with their neighbors, Milwaukee Brewing Company, along with the advantage of being in the historic building #42 that served as Pabst’s bottling house back in the day. Bottle House 42, which opened on 414 Day—or April 14—retains the open, airy feel of the Glass + Griddle space, with a high glass ceiling and a wall of live plantings. The space also includes an outdoor beer garden and a rooftop bar with stunning views of Downtown Milwaukee.

The building is already a destination, whether one is coming for an event, a Milwaukee Brewing Company tour, or to or from the nearby Deer District and Fiserv Forum. But Cervero says they’re also striving to create their own destination; they currently have an open mic night every Wednesday through a partnership with Wisconsin Music Ventures. Look for beer dinners, live music and DJ nights to be added as COVID-19 restrictions loosen.

A Quality Restaurant Experience

Glass + Griddle had a successful catering menu, so Cervero says they built the restaurant menu from their catering menu—opposite of what most restaurant do, but she notes that it works well for them. Under head chef Josh Peterson, Bottle House 42 has kept favorites such as the O-G Smash Burger (two smashed beef patties, sharp American cheese and caramelized onion on a Kaiser roll), along with several sandwiches.

New items include a variety of sliders, ranch flavored fried cheese curds and a fish fry featuring batter made with Milwaukee Brewing Company beer and Tito’s vodka. “Everyone has a beer-battered fish fry, but we’ve added Tito’s vodka to it,” she says. “It adds a great, crispy texture.” Salads, along with entrées like Beer Bottle Chicken or Bourbon Salmon, are other menu features.

There’s a minimum of 42 beer selections, with many Milwaukee Brewing Company varieties. Cervero says their connection to Milwaukee Brewing Company allows them to offer selections not found elsewhere. There’s a focus on local and statewide beers, along with beer crafted outside of Wisconsin. Selections rotate seasonally.

Pre-COVID, the space could accommodate weddings, parties and corporate events ranging from 10 to 2,000 guests; Cervero stays up to date on COVID safety protocols issued by the Milwaukee Health Department, and events are planned according to current COVID guidelines. Watch Bottle House 42’s social media for updates on live music, beer dinners and more.

For more information, visit bottlehouse42.com.