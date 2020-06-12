Grabst A Pabst Continues PBR’s Support of Creatives

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pabst Blue Ribbon

The Pabst name has been associated with the arts since its origins as a Milwaukee brewing powerhouse. Captain Frederick Pabst had built the performing arts space that eventually became the Pabst Theater, a jewel that still stands today. Captain Frederick and his wife, Maria Pabst, were art aficionados, and pieces from their collection are displayed at the historic Pabst Mansion.

Although Pabst has changed ownership several times since Captain Pabst’s era, the company has remained committed to supporting the arts through campaigns such as the annual Art Can Contest. Most consumers of Pabst Blue Ribbon, best known as PBR, have noticed those catchy, playful cans embellished with works from independent artists. Pabst also sponsored National Mural Day, in which PBR partnered with legendary graffiti artist Cey Adams to celebrate the public visual art form. Their Grabst a Pabst endeavor, launched May 13, is a digital campaign that supports grassroots creatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grabst A Pabst’s two main avenues, Straight From Your Bartender, which launched mid-April, and Workshop Wednesdays, promises to boost 1,000 creatives such as bartenders, dancers, musicians, designers, illustrators and comics with exposure and some extra cash. The campaign also encourages those at home to get involved.

Unique Cocktails

“There’s lots of moving parts to how Pabst has been trying to support creatives, especially during this time,” says public relations representative Seannen Sainz, who spoke on behalf of Pabst. Every Thursday, PBR has been giving $250 to a select local bartender to create a unique cocktail with a Pabst product. Selected bartenders are featured on social media, with a goal of spotlighting industry workers suddenly unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bartenders interested in participating can tag Instagram @PabstBlueRibbon.

Through Workshop Wednesdays, Pabst celebrates the diversity of its community by allowing those at home to watch visual artists demonstrating what they do best—singing, dancing, designing and baking. Every Wednesday one creative is featured doing their artwork, along with a live Q&A. Some examples include Brooklyn, N.Y.-based pastry chef Ashley Holt, who whipped up a cake with Pabst Hard Coffee and crafted the final product to look just like the Pabst can. Designer Kate Hush made a catchy piece featuring a neon hand holding a can of PBR.

As Pabst expands its product line beyond beer and into hard coffee, seltzer and even a Pabst Blue Ribbon whiskey, the latter made through a collaboration with Michigan-based New Holland Brewing Co., PBR chose to put the campaign directly into the hands of its creative community, inviting bartenders, dancers, chefs, bakers, illustrators and animators to take part.

The company press release sums up that “Creativity brings us together. It also happens to pair well with an ice-cold Pabst. So, we’re making it our mission to bring even more creativity to the world. Grabst a Pabst and get inspired!”

For more information visit the Pabst Blue Ribbon website.