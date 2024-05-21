Heaven’s Table Barbecue

Expand Photo courtesy Heaven's Table BBQ MKE Heaven's Table ribs Heaven's Table ribs

Expertly smoked meats and perfectly prepared sides are what sets one barbecue place apart from another, and Heaven’s Table exceeds those expectations in every way. If you remember Heaven’s Table from the Farwell Avenue Crossroads Collective, you’ll be pleased to know that it is still around and opened a stand-alone location on North Avenue two years ago. A steady carry-out business complements the limited window counter seating and outdoor summer table seating nicely, as many patrons seem to like to get their barbecue to-go. On a recent visit, service was fast and friendly.

Fans of barbecue know, it’s not just about the meats. You need good sides to complement everything coming off the smoker. Heaven’s Table definitely has the sides well in hand, available a la carte in 8 or 16-ounce containers or included with platter and dinner orders. Standouts include the rich and creamy mac and cheese ($8/$16), the sweet, but not too sweet, house baked beans ($7/$14), and the Cajun spiced, but not too spicy dirty rice ($8/$16). Other sides that weren’t tried but look quite good are a creamy coleslaw or potato salad (both $6/$12) and greens ($7/$14) which are available only on the weekends. Heaven’s Table also makes their own cornbread, both regular and a zippy cheddar jalapeno version ($2 for one piece, $6 for six pieces) which is another perfect accompaniment for smoked meats.

The main event, of course, is still going to be the meat. At Heaven’s Table that means a 14-hour smoke for the “secret recipe” dry rub brisket, as well as, mouthwateringly tender smoked chicken, delicious St. Louis style pork ribs, sausages and turkey tips. The house barbeque sauce is nicely balanced between sweet and spicy and works well with the smoky meats. A variety of platters ($40-$68) are available on any given day and can feed roughly four-eight people. But if you are looking to just feed yourself (and maybe one other person—these are generous portions) go with a BBQ Dinner ($21-$28), which allows you to choose one, two, or three meats and come with two sides of your choice. Sandwiches ($12) served with chips, Bowls ($14) with one meat, served with dirty rice or fries, and “meats by the pound” ($14-$30) round out the menu.

If you visit on a weekend, be sure to check out the specials. Fridays feature an out-of-this-world smoked salmon, plus a side ($14), or the “Sheriff Lucas” platter which includes ribs, salmon, and rib tips plus baked beans and coleslaw ($30). Saturday’s star is a smoked or jerk turkey leg, plus a side ($23).

Family owned and operated Heaven’s Table is simply a wonderful spot to get your barbeque fix in any season.

Heaven’s Table BBQ