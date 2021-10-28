Hundred Acre Indoor Urban Farm Invites Community to Grow with Them

× Expand Photo via Hundred Acre Hundred Acre

Hundred Acre, a new indoor urban farm in the Century City business park (3945 N. 31st St.), uses vertical hydroponics systems to grow spring mix, basil and other leafy greens and herbs, all without pesticides or GMOs. The first seeds were planted in mid-October. Hundred Acre owner Chris Corkery anticipates the first harvest will be available for sampling and wholesale purchase in November.

According to Corkery, Hundred Acre is one of largest farms of its kind in Wisconsin. “We will grow 1,500 pounds of produce per week, 52 weeks a year. We'll service food businesses and support local educational and workforce programs,” he says.

The Century City 1 building, in the Century City business park, is part of the former A.O. Smith/Tower Automotive site on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Until recently, Century City struggled to find tenants to occupy the 53,400-square-foot Century City 1 industrial building. The BizTimes reported Oct. 12, 2021, that the building is now 100% leased. Hundred Acre joins Craft Beverage Warehouse, Klein-Dickert Glass, B83 Testing and Engineering and Good City Brewing, the latter of which has office and storage space there.

“We chose Century City and the local neighborhood as an area to invest so that hyperlocal food could be produced to support new educational and career training opportunities in the green food tech industry,” Corkery says. “The region represents a deep heritage in both agriculture and manufacturing, where Hundred Acre can deliver clean, sustainable new jobs in the exciting merger of those two industries.”

Chris Corkery is the CEO of Planet2Plate, which developed similar projects in Philadelphia and south New Jersey that marry green infrastructure with community programming. He says Milwaukee was an ideal choice for Hundred Acre because of its rich history in both manufacturing an urban agriculture—Milwaukee was a frontrunner in urban agriculture dating back the late 1800s (shepherdexpress.com/food/eat-drink/growing-place-sheds-light-on-history-of-growing-food-in-milw/).

Corkery also cites Milwaukee’s overall friendly, accessible community, along with an appetite here for urban agriculture.

Hydroponics a Solution to Stabilize the Food Supply Chain

Corkery says growing produce via vertical hydroponics in a controlled indoor environment is a great solution both for people and the environment, and it’s now a viable business model. Hydroponics is a type of horticulture that grows plants in a solution of water and nutrients. He notes that new technology is making hydroponics better. There’s also a growing need and a desire for these types of jobs that provide clean, enriching work.

“We focus on creating smaller, individual farms—not bigger or better farms—but ones that will help the local community. Vertical hydroponics works really well with that,” he explains.

Corkery brought in a well-established Wisconsin farmer, whose name he couldn’t divulge at the time of the interview, to help design and run the vertical hydroponics operation. He partnered with Employ Milwaukee, a workforce development board in Milwaukee County, to find employees for Hundred Acre.

During the first couple of months, Corkery will focus specifically on growing spring mix and basil. Interested wholesalers can contact Hundred Acre via the website or Instagram to arrange sampling and purchase. Volunteer opportunities area also available.

“It’s nutrient-rich, super-healthy, safe hyperlocal fresh product where business customers can get their vegetables the same day that they’re cut,” Corkery emphasizes. “It supports supply chain resilience and drives food security. By buying from us, you’re investing in our community, right in your own backyard in Milwaukee, instead of buying from Arizona or Hawaii, while creating educational and job opportunities.”

For more information, visit hundred-acre.org.