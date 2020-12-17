Johnsonville Marketplace Shares the Sausage Love

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Johnsonville Marketplace

Sconnies of a certain age likely remember the humorous “Charlie Murphy’s cooking Johnsonville brats!” commercials, in which poor Charlie Murphy couldn’t catch a break from neighbors raiding his barbecue grill once word got out what he was cooking. The nostalgia behind the 75 year-old Johnsonville brand is embodied at the new Johnsonville Marketplace, (N6877 Rio Rd., Sheboygan Falls), a retail store showcasing the company’s products, people and history.

The 3,200 square-foot store features sausage, swag and everything in between. The idea was born from a family passion project, says Brittany Scalia, Johnsonville associate brand manager. As part of the family that owns Johnsonville, she notes the Marketplace ties in with the company’s 75th anniversary and also showcases that Johnsonville is more than just brats. “We make breakfast sausage, and we’re an international brand, so we thought it would be fun to open up a spot where people could come and see all the different products we do make.”

Johnsonville Marketplace is a destination shopping experience where sausage lovers can find all 70-plus Johnsonville U.S. retail products. In addition to standards like brats, Italian and Polish sausages, customers can find limited varieties like Irish O’Garlic links all year long. “They’re usually only available at retail stores from January until the end of March, but that’s something we offer here year-round,” Scalia says. Love Johnsonville’s Hatch Green Chile sausages? The Marketplace has a plentiful stock of those, too.

Customers can also find food service items only available at stadiums or restaurants, such as Johnsonville’s natural casing hot dogs. Johnsonville staff hand selected their favorite Wisconsin products to pair alongside Johnsonville products, such as artisan cheese, Uncle Mike’s Kringle, condiments and more. Themed gift baskets are available, featuring Johnsonville products and swag. (Gift boxes need to be paid for and shipped by Marketplace staff no later than Dec. 14 for arrival by Christmas.)

Speaking of swag, unique to the Marketplace is the T-shirt Deli. “Picture a meat counter of a grocery store, but with T-shirts,” Scalia says. The T-shirt Deli has lots of shirts for adults and children with fun sausage slogans Johnsonville has collected over the years, like “You Can’t Spell Sausage Without USA” or “You’re the Wurst.”

“That’s my favorite part of the store,” Scalia laughs.

Customers can also find hats, mugs and the commemorative company history book, History of Johnsonville and the Stayer Family Behind It. For their anniversary, Johnsonville also partnered with Potosi Brewery to brew Grumpy Grandpa, a “persnickety” pilsner which Scalia says is a nod to Johnsonville sausage founder Ralph Stayer. “Beer is a natural fit with sausage,” Scalia affirms, “and Ralph Stayer, who started Johnsonville, was fussy about flavor. He could pick any spice out of a lineup.” Mert 44, an amber ale also developed in partnership with Potosi, is a nod to a family member who was involved with the local sports community, Scalia says.

Although the Marketplace has only been open since early November, Scalia says it has already drawn people from as far as Chicago and Minneapolis. “People say they want to check out the sausage mecca of the U.S.,” she concludes. “It’s a place that embodies the spirit of sausage—it’s tasty, it’s fun, it’s special and Johnsonville is here to celebrate all of the things that sausage brings together.”

Hours are M-W from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Th 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; F from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m,; and Sa-Su from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As of early December, COVID-19 protocols such as masks and social distancing are in place.

For more information, visit johnsonville.com/marketplace.