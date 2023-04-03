Kin Brings Modern Asian Dining to Downtown Wauwatosa

× Expand Photo courtesy Kin by Rice n Roll Kin seafood Kin

Wauwatosa’s village area has long been evolving into a “world foods” dining destination. Since 2019, Kin has been a part of that effort, offering wonderfully fresh modern Asian dishes including sushi and ramen. With a dining room that can seat upwards of 80 guests at a time, Kin is considerably larger than its sister restaurant, Rice n Roll Bistro, on Farwell Avenue. On a recent Saturday evening visit to Kin, nearly every table was filled, in addition to steady carry-out traffic, yet the staff had it fully in hand. Food was prepared beautifully and delivered to tables swiftly. Our server was knowledgeable about the menu, and very helpful in answering questions about dietary concerns.

There are several excellent ways to begin your meal at Kin. If you prefer more traditional openers, go with a steaming bowl of rich, flavorful Tom Kha soup ($5.50) with a creamy coconut milk base and chock full of mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and scallions. The Crab Rangoon ($7) and Egg Roll ($7) are also quite good. One unexpected option, the Truffle Parmesan Fries ($12) topped with truffle oil, parmesan, and seaweed powder, served with spicy mayo, garlic mayo, and sriracha buffalo sauces were outstanding and didn’t seem at all out of place in a restaurant specializing in Asian dishes. There’s also a respectable list of a la carte nigiri or sashimi ($2.50-$4) from the sushi bar to round out the appetizers.

Entrees at Kin are separated on the menu by Thai Street Food, Chef Specialties, and Sushi Bar maki rolls. This arrangement lends itself quite well to ordering a few rolls and a dish or two for the table to split, but only if you can get your dining companions to agree on which to choose. Standouts include the Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Fried Rice ($26) and its simplified cousin Garlic Fried Rice ($13) both of which are expertly seasoned with black pepper and garlic with the former including a generous portion of crabmeat. Another great dish is the Honey Roasted Duck ($17) perfectly prepared duck with a sweet honey sesame sauce, served with rice and steamed bok choy. Ramen bowls ($16-$17), which weren’t tried, appear to be interesting with tasty variations of classic flavors and ingredients.

Kin has an extensive list of maki rolls to choose from ranging from the simple ($7-$15) to the considerably more complex ($11-$20). One creative option, the zippy West Town roll ($18), features spicy tuna, spicy mayo, pepitas, jalapeno, Inari topped salmon with wasabi tobiko will warm you right up. Or go with something less spicy, but just as tasty, like the Demon Dancer ($18) featuring shrimp tempura, masago and avocado wrapped cooked shrimp, topped with sweet soy and ponzu. Whichever roll (or really any dish at Kin) you choose, it will arrive at your table so beautifully plated it will be almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

