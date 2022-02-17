La Nueva Bakery Offers Classic Mexican Treats in Lincoln Village

× Expand Photo: La Nueva Bakery - Facebook La Nueva Bakery display case La Nueva Bakery

The culturally diverse Lincoln Village neighborhood on Milwaukee’s South Side boasts an array of restaurants and shops with savory and sweet options to amuse any palate. Among the latest is La Nueva Bakery, a pasteleria (cake/pastry shop) and panaderia (bakery) that opened this past September at 500 W. Lincoln Avenue.

The bright, cheery shop features a colorful array of Mexican treats such as pan dulce, individual airy sweet breads topped with cinnamon or sugar-based streusel-type topping that is scored into decorative patterns. La Nueva has an assortment of pan dulce, often identified by shape, such as conchas (shells) and corazon (hearts).

Photo: La Nueva Bakery - Facebook La Nueva Bakery pastries La Nueva Bakery pastries

Other favorites include polvorones, the traditional tri-colored Mexican sugar cookie commonly shaped into a triangle; churros, a fried dough treat that’s crispy on the outside and tender inside, topped with cinnamon sugar; niño envuelto, jelly roll slices topped with coconut; and fruit-filled empanadas. In addition, there’s an assortment of doughnuts, M&M cookies, muffins and a grab-and-go cooler with boxed items.

A pre-Valentine’s Day visit featured decorated cookies shaped like hearts and teddy bears, heart shaped meringue and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Custom order special occasion cakes and pastries are available.

Breads include bolillo rolls, a crusty bread sometimes used to make torta sandwiches, and cornbread. A selection of savory options includes mushroom, chicken or pork tamales, sandwiches such as pernil (slow-roasted marinated pork), Cubano, ham and cheese and grilled cheese, and chicken and ground beef empanadas on select days. Grab a cup of champurrado, a warm Mexican chocolate drink with cinnamon and hints of vanilla flavoring, to go with your bakery or sandwich.

Not only does La Nueva have a broad assortment of treats in the intimate shop, but it’s also a great value; many bakery items are less than $1 per piece, so you can satisfy that sweet tooth without emptying the wallet.

For more information and daily features, visit ffacebook.com/lanuevabakerymilwaukee.