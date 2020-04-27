Lakefront Brewery Announces Curbside Food and Return of Growler Day

× Expand Courtesy Lakefront Brewery

Starting at 3 p.m. today (April 27), Lakefront Brewery will be offering food for curbside pick-up on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Orders must be placed and paid for online ahead of time and on same day only. Orders will be taken between 3 – 8 p.m.

Thursday April 30 marks the return of “Growler Day,” which allows customers to purchase growlers of tap beer at half-off the normal price, but will limit these fills to new growler bottles, for sanitation reasons. Along with growlers, customers may also purchase cheese curds and take-n-bake pretzels on Thursdays from 4 – 8 p.m.

Lakefront Brewery also launched their own self-produced hand sanitizer. They’ll be selling those in 4 oz bottles and 32 oz jugs.

The Friday fish fry continues for Lakefront and customers are encouraged to place their preorder ahead of time on Friday morning or even Thursday. Detailed information can be found here for each offering.