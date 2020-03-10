Locally Owned Liquor Stores Have Deep Roots in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Dave Zylstra

Local liquor stores have come and gone over the years, but the mainstays of the Milwaukee liquor retail marketplace go back decades. Attributes such as experienced staff, established relationships with industry pros, events, tastings and community engagement help keep them competitive after all these years.

A Destination Experience

Ray’s Wine & Spirits (8930 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) was originally founded by Ray Dietz in 1961. Today, the business is owned by Orey Laev, whose father, Rick, bought the store from the Dietz family. The Laevs expanded the store into a destination by adding rare single barrel spirits selections and wines from small U.S. and international producers for exclusive releases. They’ve also added the Growler Gallery, a bar and event space attached to the store.

Ray’s Growler Gallery hosts wine classes and tastings for their customers. “Most tastings are themed, and there’s something for every type of wine and spirits enthusiast out there,” says Nate Norfolk, a certified sommelier and the director of wine and spirits for Ray’s. Past classes and tastings included sampling a 100-year-old sherry, tastings from the exclusive Dominus Estate in Napa Valley and Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve bourbon whiskey. Classes cover wine basics and simple cocktails. Ray’s also has a customer rewards program.

Family Owned Since Day One

In 1960, Frank Greguska Sr. and his wife, Irene, opened Discount Liquor (5031 W. Oklahoma Ave. and 919 N. Barstow Ave., Waukesha) at their first location on 45th and Forest Home. Today, if you walk into either the Milwaukee or Waukesha store, somebody from the Greguska family will be there. Frank and Irene’s five children—Marie, Frank Jr., Michael, Tom and Barb—run the business today, and some of their children also work there.

“We’ve all grown up in the business. We’re second generation, and we’ve got the third generation in the business, as well,” says Marie. “This is our livelihood; this isn’t just a job for us. We live and breathe the industry.” Discount Liquor has 1,500 import, craft and domestic beers, more than 8,000 wines from around the world, 3,500 liquors and a wide variety of bar syrups, tonic water, club soda and bitters. They can also specially order products. She says that selection, service and consistently low prices has been instrumental in building their customer base throughout the community.

Discount Liquor will have multiple events throughout the year to celebrate their 60th anniversary; watch the website for future updates. They’ve also sponsored Crafts & Drafts Spring Beer Fest for the last seven years, with all proceeds benefitting the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

Employee-owned

Since Otto Kujus opened Otto’s Wine & Spirits (multiple locations) in 1945, the business has expanded to seven locations throughout the greater Milwaukee area. In 2001, Otto’s established an employee ownership program in which employees earn shares based upon the number of hours worked.

“We really pride ourselves on service and selection,” says Tim Berger, president of Otto’s. “If you engage customers properly and treat them like family, it establishes relationships that help the longevity of your business. People enjoy coming to our store because they see the same people.”

Otto’s employees tour wineries, distilleries and meet brewmasters behind the products on the shelves. Berger says a group of employees had visited the Jim Beam plant to have the distillery create and bottle a bourbon exclusively for Otto’s. They plan to host liquor evenings, in which Otto’s will partner with distillery reps to offer customers an evening at a hotel with a sit-down tasting.

Mom-and-pop Service

Mike Bugalski has owned Avenue Wine & Liquor (4075 S. Howell Ave.) since 2013, when he purchased the business from his neighbor, Dennis Score, who owned Avenue since the ’70s. Bugalski had gone to school with Score’s younger son and began working at Avenue in the late 1990s, says Ryan Bednarski, who has also been at Avenue for more than 20 years.

Bednarski says they receive new product all the time and specialize in hard-to-find items, especially liqueurs. They carry imported wines typically not seen at chain stores. Avenue gets many compliments on the store’s mom-and-pop shop feel, Bednarski says. “When customers come in the door, we always greet them and say hi. We’ll also carry things out to your car. Mike and I have been here so long, and we’re very knowledgeable to answer questions or recommend a bottle of wine to someone for a dinner or a special occasion.”

Looking for a locally owned liquor store in your neighborhood? Here are a few more liquor retailers that have stayed strong over the years:

Editor's Note: This article is part of our annual Spring Drink Guide. Read all of the articles in the guide here.