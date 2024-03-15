M&P Polish Deli & Liquors Carries on South Side Polish Traditions

× Expand Photo via M&P Polish Deli & Liquor - Facebook M&P Polish Deli sausages M&P Polish Deli sausages

The Historic South Side neighborhood, anchored by treasured landmarks such as the Basilica of St. Josaphat and Kosciuszko Park, was a long-time Polish enclave. Today, the growing diversity of this eclectic neighborhood is reflected in the dozens of restaurants and delis along Lincoln Avenue representing Mexican, Salvadoran, Serbian and South Asian foods.

A Polish stronghold still remains among this vibrant mix of global influences: M&P Polish Deli & Liquors (formerly A&J Polish Deli, 1215 W. Lincoln Ave.) is a delightful reflection of the neighborhood’s Polish history. The deli case is stocked with an array of Polish meats and cheeses. Customers can also find pantry staples, breads, Polish magazines and a small clothing selection.

The husband-and-wife team of Przemyslaw Rybicki and Malgorzata Rostkowska own and operate M&P Polish Deli & Liquors. They emigrated from Poland to the U.S. 19 years ago and were regular customers at A&J Polish Deli. When they learned that A&J owners Adam Zbik and Jadwiga Rozak had planned to retire and close the store, they knew they had to act.

“I asked him, ‘maybe we can take over? This is history. It’s a good place,’” Rybicki reflects. He and Rostkowska opened the deli as M&P Polish Deli & Liquors on Dec. 8, 2023.

Several Kinds of Kielbasa

Customers can still find the favorites that made the deli a go-to for Polish foods. The deli case, which spans almost the entire length of the store’s east wall, features Polish meats and cheeses by-the-pound. There are several kinds of kielbasa, or Polish sausage, including Zywiecka, a smoked sausage made in the Zywiec region of Poland; and kabanosy, a popular dried, smoked pork sausage made with assorted spices.

Pork continues to dominate the deli case with options such as szynka staropolska, old Polish ham; and Bekon pork lion bacon. An assortment of cheese includes smoked królewski, a buttery, mild cheese with a slightly nutty flavor; rycki edam, a melting cheese used for cooking as well as sandwiches and salads; and serenada babuni, a delicate ripened cheese akin to Swiss. Breads are sourced from a family-owned Polish bakery in Chicago.

× Expand M&P Polish Deli pickles and kraut M&P Polish Deli pickles and kraut

The Poles have been fermenting and pickling foods for millennia. Rybicki gently corrected me when I mistakenly referred to a sample of ogórki kiszone as a pickle; ogórki kiszone are cucumbers cured in a salt brine and naturally fermented in the same manner as sauerkraut, whereas korniszony are smaller cucumbers preserved in a vinegar brine. Both were delicious and can be enjoyed as a complement to a sandwich or eaten alone as a snack.

The shelves at M&P Polish Deli are stocked with an array of pantry staples such as the Cracovia line of sauerkraut, beets, peppers, soups and stews. They’re imported from Poland and sold in glass jars. Vegetarian soups include the Sauerkraut Stew, a hearty blend of cabbage, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, plums and spices.

There’s also Polish-imported candy, crackers and condiments such as horseradish. Spring offerings include traditional Polish and modern Easter basket staples like colorfully wrapped chocolates, breads and butter lambs. A freezer stocks pierogi (filled dumplings) in varieties such as cheese, potato, mushrooms and plum.

M&P’s also offers Polish magazines, along with a small clothing selection featuring items emblazoned with the Polish falcon. They also carry trendy items from Gosia Euro Fashion, a Milwaukee-based importer of Polish-crafted modern women’s apparel.

Rybicki and Rostkowska plan to install a commercial oven to make breads and bakery on-site. They will soon offer Polish beers and liquors (these items weren’t available during an early March visit but will be in stock once permitting is in place).

Although M&P Polish Deli attracts many customers of eastern European ethnicities, Rybicki says their customer base reflects the rich tapestry of the neighborhood. He and Rostkowska consider customer feedback and look forward to serving the community.

For more information visit facebook.com/mppolishdeli.