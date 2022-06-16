Market30 Brings an ‘Indoor Farmers Market’ to Cudahy

× Expand Photo: Market 30 - Facebook Pat and Chris Koncki of Market 30 Pat and Chris Koncki of Market 30

After more than a year of planning and setbacks, Chris Koncki and his mother, Pat—the team behind Mama’s Boy salsa—opened Market30 (5820 S. Packard Ave.), their store and kitchen in Cudahy. Aptly dubbed an “indoor farmers market,” customers can find all three varieties of Mama’s Boy fresh refrigerated salsa (shepherdexpress.com/food/eat-drink/mother-and-son-team-up-for-successful-line-of-salsa), along with other Wisconsin-produced artisan foods.

Chris says he’s made many friends and enjoyed lots of support along his journey toward launching a successful food business. Many of his fellow small batch culinary entrepreneurs have a presence in the store. Chris and Pat, along with other family members, first started making their salsa at commercial kitchens at Bay View Packing and The Soup Market. They carry Bay View Packing’s pickled eggs and Polish sausage, and varieties of The Soup Market’s soups to-go in the cold case.

Mark Lutz of West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe was the first retailer to carry Mama’s Boy salsa. Market30 carries Lutz Bloody Mary Mix, created by Lutz. Salsa is often enjoyed with chips, so customers can find Hernandez corn tortilla chips. Other snacks include varieties of Pop’s Kettle Corn, It’s Just Nuts seasoned assorted nuts, Jackson’s Sweet Potato Chips and Carrie’s Crispies crispy rice treats.

An assortment of pantry staples includes Smokin’ T’s sauces and marinades, Mandy’s hot sauce, Flour Girl & Flame sauces, Burn Pit BBQ sauces, Forest Floor Foods and Steppin’ Out pickled products, and Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli items. Angelic Bakehouse, also in Cudahy, recently closed the small retail component in their production facility but folks can find their bread and wraps at Market 30.

The cooler contains fresh foods such as bacon and beef sticks from Wilson Farms, Artas’n Meats, Mount Raclette alpine style cheese, Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and Milwaukee Microgreens. Juiced! fresh pressed juices, Sprecher root beer and Ay! Chihuahua bagged coffee are among local beverages.

Gift cards are also available.

Growing a Family Business

Market30 is in a building that once housed the dentistry practice of the late Dr. Michael Shimeta, who was Chris’ uncle and Pat’s brother. The Konckis bought the building from Shimeta’s widow in 2019. Doctor of Chiropractic Alexander Burbach leases the other half of the building.

Delays in opening Market30 were due to supply chain issues and contractor problems, specifically with the plumbing, Chris says. He credits Quick Fix Plumbing for correcting many of the plumbing issues. Several friends donated time by helping with tasks like painting. Chris’ father, Mark, repaired water-damaged walls in the basement.

The spacious kitchen has a viewing window where customers can watch Mama’s Boy salsa being made. The extra workspace will allow the Konckis to scale up production. “We were approached by some larger markets about carrying our salsa, but I didn’t want to commit unless I was certain we could produce enough,” Chris says. “Now we have more wholesale opportunity.”

Building Up Cudahy’s South End

The 2018 closure of a Pick ‘n Save that was located on Packard Avenue—ironically, across the street from Market 30—left a dearth of grocery options in Cudahy. Chris says Market 30 can fill that void with its fresh and quality food options.

Market30 can help attract more businesses and people to the south end of Packard Avenue, Chris observes. Currently, the majority of businesses on Packard are clustered north toward Layton Avenue. Biggby Coffee café will soon open near Market 30, in a building that once housed a Subway.

Chris gestured toward his building’s parking lot. “We have a large parking lot and generous sidewalk space for outdoor seating or events. The 4th of July parade goes right past here. We have a lot of potential for partnerships and to make this a vibrant stretch of Cudahy,” he enthuses.

For more information, visit market30wi.com and facebook.com/market30WI.