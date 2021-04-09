Mother and Son Team Up for Successful Line of Salsa

× Expand Photo via Mama's Boy Salsa

Chris Koncki and his mom, Pat, of Mama’s Boy Salsa, saw exponentially growth since they turned Pat’s salsa making hobby into a business in late 2016. After selling through farmers markets and local retailers, they are now ready to take the next step with a store and kitchen (5820 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy). Chris hopes to open in May.

The new store will feature Mama’s Boy Salsa’s three varieties— mild, medium and hot—of fresh, blended, restaurant style salsa (commonly known as salsa roja). Chris also distributes for other small food vendors and promotes their products through giveaways. In addition to Mama’s Boy Salsa, customers can find artisan products including Smokin’ Ts sauce, dressing and marinade; Lutz Bloody Mary Mix, made by West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe owner Mark Lutz; Doorstep Peppers seasonings; and Artas’n Meats beef sticks and sausages.

Chris says the building has a history with his family. It had once been the dentistry practice of Dr. Michael Shimeta, who died December 2018 as a result of injuries suffered after a car accident. Shimeta was Chris’ uncle and Pat’s brother. Shimeta’s widow sold the building to Chris and Pat. “We’re turning his family business into our family business,” Chris says.

Nyland Chiropractic Clinic occupies the other half of the building.

The store will feature a production kitchen with windows to allow visitors to watch the salsa being made. There will be coolers for food and beverages, and an area featuring some fresh product such as habanero peppers and cilantro. There is currently no grocery store in the immediate area.

“I want to create a farmers market experience and find the best that Wisconsin has to offer,” Chris explains. He hopes to duplicate in Cudahy the success Lutz enjoys with the West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe—the first business to carry Mama’s Boy Salsa. In recent years, Lutz had opened Station No. 06 beer garden, Becher Meats butcher shop, and recently, The Bake Sale bakery, all within a walkable stretch in West Allis.

Chris had already connected with other Cudahy food businesses and restaurants including Twisted Plants, also located on Packard. “We want to be a part of this community. There’s a lot of potential, especially with Lake Michigan right here.”

Perfecting Salsa

Pat loves to entertain and share good food. She was inspired to experiment with salsa after she and Chris would enjoy chips and salsa at a popular Mexican restaurant in Walker’s Point.

Pat’s homemade salsa became a hit with family and friends, especially with Chris. He frequently raided his mom’s refrigerator for the salsa, but when he started giving it away to co-workers, they liked it so much that they offered to pay Pat to make more. “That’s when we thought, ‘we’re on to something,’” Chris says.

Pat and Chris, along with his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law, started making large batches of salsa in the commercial kitchen at The Soup Market, owned by Chris’ second cousin, Dave Jurena. Chris began cold-calling and going to stores “old-school style” to arrange presentations of their salsa.

Mama’s Boy Salsa is a refrigerated product, so it has a freshly made taste with a garden aroma. Chris says they use canned crushed tomatoes; other ingredients such as onions, jalapenos, garlic and tomatillos are fresh. The citric acid in the canned tomatoes, along with salt and lime, are the only preservatives. “We try to keep it as clean as possible.”

The medium variety has a slight, flavorful heat. Lime and cilantro give the mild variety a refreshing, summery flavor. Chris says they use their salsa in deviled eggs, or finely blended to add to a bloody Mary.

Chris observes that camaraderie among artisan food vendors is strong, especially while navigating the pandemic. Chris recently launched Champion Chips potato chip company, along with Jurena and Mike Hottinger, owner of the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli. Chris also has another venture lined up; Fresh Coast Collaborative, in which he will make corporate gift boxes comprised of items in the store.

For more information, visit mamasboysalsa.com.