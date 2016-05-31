Can healthy eating be a treatment for cancer? Susan Bratton and Jessica Iannotta think good nutrition can help—not necessarily to cure but to improve the wellbeing of cancer patients by ameliorating the fatigue and nausea that are often side effects of cancer treatment. But while their The Meals to Heal Cookbook is directed toward cancer patients, the recipes are good for anyone. Based on unprocessed “real food,” mostly plant-based, the recipes promise good flavor and healthy outcomes as well as being easy to prepare. The authors even time out the preparations: peach cardamom honeyed yogurt takes only five minutes while more elaborate dishes such as veggie-loaded three-bean salad clock in at no more than 45 minutes.