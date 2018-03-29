What's on Tap: Milwaukee Beer Events for March 29-April 4, 2018

Baseball season is upon us. That means warmer weather is approaching and outdoor beer festival season is almost here.

This week's slate of events includes new release parties for Door County Brewing, MobCraft and Central Waters. Also, Westallion is throwing a one year anniversary party, Sugar Maple is holding their Avril Challenge on Easter Sunday and Brew City MKE will continue their Behind the Brew series of lectures.

Here's an always up-to-date list of Beer, Wine and Spirits-related events in the area.

Thursday, March 29

Clawhammer Pilsner Milwaukee Release @ Drink Wisconsinbly Pub, 5-10 p.m.

A new addition to Door County Brewing Co.'s year-round lineup, Clawhammer is a classic German-style pilsner. The official tapping is at 5 p.m. It will be available for retail purchase around Milwaukee in the coming weeks.

First Year Anniversary Party @ Westallion Brewing Company

A three-day celebration is planned to mark the one year anniversary of the opening of West Allis's first brewery. The festivities kick off Thursday with free pizza from Alphonso's the Original at 6 p.m. There will be live music at the brewery on Friday and Saturday and a special anniversary tour of the brewery at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Behind the Brew: Good City Shifts Where "Old Meets New" @ Brew City MKE Museum, 6 p.m.

This installment of Behind the Brew welcomes Good City Brewing to continue the conversation on the reinterpretation of the classic Milwaukee Lager, to where "Old Meets New." Good City head brewer Ray Sachs will discuss their new take on traditional German beer styles here in Milwaukee. The event includes discussion with Sachs, tasting and admission to the Milwaukee Brewing History Exhibit, presale tickets are $13, $15 at the door.

Burnhearts Opens Doors for Third Space @ Burnhearts, 6-9 p.m.

Third Space will be bringing some rare, local treats to Burnhearts. Advertised beers include: Haunted Barrel (barrel-aged candy bar porter), Mystic Knot (barrel-aged Irish cream stout), Unbridled Enthusiasm IIPA and more. Lumpia City will be providing the grub.

Friday, March 30

Central Waters Peruvian Morning Party @ The Drunk Uncle, 4 p.m.

Distribution of Peruvian Morning in Wisconsin started on March 26. After a three-year hiatus, the beer makes it's return to the area this week and The Drunk Uncle in West Allis will be tapping a keg at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Solid Non Fail Stout Release Party @ MobCraft Beer, 7 p.m.

The final product of a collaboration between the Tap Takeover Podcast crew and MobCraft, Solid Non Fail Stout is a whopping 12% ABV Imperial Stout with hints of coffee and maple syrup. The beer will be available in pints and 22 oz. bottles to take home. As a bonus, you can meet and greet the guys behind the podcast, Alex, Andy, Jim and Jesus.

Saturday, March 31

Milwaukee Craft: Twist, Pretzel, Beer! @ Brew City MKE Museum, 1-3 p.m.

Ever wonder how they make soft pretzels? Well wonder no more! In this one-of-a-kind class, Katie Wessel of Milwaukee Pretzel Company will teach attendees what goes into crafting the special Milwaukee twist. Attendees will get four pretzels, four toppings and dips, and four Milwaukee craft beers. Tickets are $20 ahead or $25 at the door. That includes the pretzel making class, beer pairings and admission to Brew City MKE.

Big Beer Fest @ Old Town Beer Hall, 3-6 p.m.

Unlimited samples of over 20 German beers, craft beers and spirits at Old Town Beer Hall's first ever Big Beer Fest. There will also be live music and complimentary Bavarian appetizers from 3-4 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the general public, $25 for their Stein Club members.

Sunday, April 1

Avril Challenge 2018 @ Sugar Maple, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Celebrate spring by sampling saisons from four Milwaukee-area breweries. Participants include Explorium Brewpub, Fermentorium, Gathering Place and Raised Grain. Representatives from each brewery will be in attendance with other beers from their portfolios. A flight of four 5 oz. pours will be $10 and each flight gets you a vote for your favorite saison.

Monday, April 2

Opening Day and Mug Club Launch @ Broken Bat Brewing Company, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Baseball is back in Milwaukee and the one brewery in the city founded to celebrate America's greatest pastime, Broken Bat Brewing Company, is celebrating new beginnings with the launch of their new mug club. The $100 annual membership includes a one-of-a-kind wooden baseball bat mug, a number of discounts on their beer and flash sale alerts sent via email throughout the year.

Tuesday, April 3

Beer School #148: I Heart MKE @ The Comet Cafe, 7-10 p.m.

Try a curated selection of Brew City's best brews featuring: Lakefront, Enlightened, MobCraft, Black Husky, Company Brewing, Third Space, Good City, City Lights, Eagle Park and Gathering Place. The event will include a blind tasting. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

What's on Tap is brought to you by Stein & Dine, your favorite beer, cheese and sausage festival, coming back to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center on Saturday, April 21.

Have an event coming up that we missed? Leave a comment and we'll keep this list up-to-date.