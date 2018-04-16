Milwaukee Beer Week Celebrates Our City's Hopping Beer Scene

Beer lovers can enjoy tastings, rare and unique special releases, tap takeovers, pairings, beer trivia and more during the ninth annual Milwaukee Beer Week, April 14–21. The event, which takes place at multiple establishments throughout the greater Milwaukee area, raises a glass to the city’s world-class breweries, unique and quirky neighborhood taverns, trend-setting restaurants and rich beer culture and history. Milwaukee Beer Week promises over 100 events designed for sampling and experiencing craft brews from Wisconsin and across the country. Most Milwaukee Beer Week events are free for the public to attend.

This year, Milwaukee Beer Week will spotlight some of the personalities, places and producers who have cultivated the craft beer community we know and enjoy today. In addition, the “Brew Moments” campaign, designed to honor the history of beer in the Brew City and applaud those who are carrying on the legacy, will include a video series that shares the stories behind some of the biggest names in craft brewing. Also new for 2018 is the Milwaukee Beer Week t-shirt design competition, where the Milwaukee-Flag inspired design by Sarah Hand was selected as the winner. The official shirt will be distributed throughout the city during Milwaukee Beer Week and available for purchase online via the Brew Fest Partners website.

Returning features include Beer Week digital passports, accessible via the Milwaukee Beer Week app, with upgraded giveaways and prizes to attendees with the most stamps from official events. This technology will also help users navigate the eight-day event list by date, venue, location or brewery and create a personalized digital itinerary right on their mobile devices. An interactive map tool offers directions to event locations, and a printable schedule of events will also be available.

Local beer distributor Beechwood Sales and Service, a New Berlin-based wholesaler, established Milwaukee Beer Week in 2009. The event has since grown to include hundreds of tappings, dinners, tours, tastings, meet-the-brewer nights and more. Many brewers feature some of their rare and newest beers.

“Milwaukee Beer Week started as an event, but it has grown to become a celebration not only of beer, but of the craft brewing community,” said Dave Cartwright, Craft Sales Manager for Beechwood Sales and Service. “The passion, creativity and dedication of this group, from enthusiasts to brewers, is truly extraordinary and one of the reasons why we are so proud to help bring this event to life each year.”

New events are being added daily, so people are encouraged to watch the events section of the Milwaukee Beer Week website, milwaukeebeerweek.com, and to download the free mobile app to see real-time event updates and confirmations as they become available. Consumers can also watch for ongoing updates, ask questions or share comments on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.