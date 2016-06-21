Milwaukee Chef is Inspired to Cool

John Kelly Vanderlinde loves to cook. As he relates in John Kelly’s Cocina: Chef-inspired recipes for the everyday home cook , he received a cookbook as a Christmas gift—at age 8. A chef into adulthood, he bristles at the complexity of many recipes; his cookbook stresses “wholesome, fresh food prepared simply to let the natural flavor shine.” Along with delicious-looking recipes for chocolate chip cookies, “perfectly baked chicken,” sweet and sour pork, Vietnamese beef stew, bourbon-glazed salmon, rice pilaf and pea salad, Vanderlinde provides useful ideas on “must-haves in your kitchen” and “top kitchen tips.” Keep your knives sharp, he advises.

A signing and reception for John Kelly’s Cocina will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Stone Creek Coffee, 422 N. Fifth St.